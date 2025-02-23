PC Connection, Inc. (CNXN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on March 14th

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from PC Connection’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

PC Connection has a dividend payout ratio of 16.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PC Connection to earn $3.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

CNXN opened at $65.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.59 and its 200-day moving average is $71.04. PC Connection has a one year low of $57.47 and a one year high of $77.19.

PC Connection ( NASDAQ:CNXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 3.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PC Connection will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

