PC Connection, Inc. (CNXN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on March 14th

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from PC Connection’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
PC Connection has a dividend payout ratio of 16.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PC Connection to earn $3.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.
PC Connection Stock Performance
CNXN opened at $65.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.59 and its 200-day moving average is $71.04. PC Connection has a one year low of $57.47 and a one year high of $77.19.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PC Connection
PC Connection Company Profile
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PC Connection
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- These 5 Energy Stocks Hedge Inflation With Growth Potential
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Unity Stock: Is a True Turnaround Finally Taking Shape?
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- DuPont’s Electronics Spinoff: The Start of Something Big
Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.