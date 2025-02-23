Pavion Blue Capital LLC Sells 1,215 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC decreased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter worth $268,159,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,841,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,520,000 after buying an additional 2,506,417 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,615,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,101,000 after buying an additional 1,347,114 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter valued at $93,713,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,709,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,659,000 after buying an additional 948,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $91.09 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $74.51 and a one year high of $94.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.05 and a 200 day moving average of $85.86. The company has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

