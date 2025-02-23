Pavion Blue Capital LLC Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC lifted its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Markel Group makes up 1.3% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group in the third quarter worth $36,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Markel Group in the third quarter worth $42,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKL stock opened at $1,837.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,417.65 and a 52-week high of $2,063.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,793.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,674.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.78.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 7.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,008.01 per share, for a total transaction of $200,801.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 48,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,282,049.45. This represents a 0.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Markel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,685.17.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

