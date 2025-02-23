Patria Investments Limited (PAX) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 25th

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th.

Patria Investments has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years. Patria Investments has a payout ratio of 42.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Patria Investments to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.7%.

NYSE PAX opened at $11.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $715.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.58. Patria Investments has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.72.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

