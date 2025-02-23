Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Purchased by Richardson Capital Management LLC

Richardson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 140.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 0.2% of Richardson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Richardson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 13,442 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,988,000 after acquiring an additional 21,777 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 36,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Team Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Team Financial Group LLC now owns 120,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $57.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

