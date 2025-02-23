OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 75270 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on OPAL Fuels from $3.90 to $3.40 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a market capitalization of $504.66 million, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in OPAL Fuels by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP raised its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the 4th quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,446,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 265,762 shares in the last quarter. 12.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPAL Fuels Company Profile

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

