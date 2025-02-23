Olympiad Research LP Sells 2,767 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Olympiad Research LP lessened its holdings in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the quarter. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Intapp were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 7.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,658,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,668,000 after acquiring an additional 411,434 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Intapp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,850,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,337,000 after purchasing an additional 34,409 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Intapp by 15.3% in the third quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,930,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,316,000 after purchasing an additional 256,327 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Intapp by 29.9% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,492,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,392,000 after purchasing an additional 343,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intapp by 9.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,291,000 after purchasing an additional 95,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

INTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intapp from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Intapp from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $87.00) on shares of Intapp in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.45.

NASDAQ INTA opened at $66.11 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.36 and a 12 month high of $77.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.96 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.78.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.25). Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $190,590.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 42,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,728.36. This trade represents a 6.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Hall sold 70,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $4,885,966.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026,096 shares in the company, valued at $345,946,187.68. This trade represents a 1.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,688 shares of company stock valued at $19,019,774 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

