Olympiad Research LP Purchases Shares of 14,359 Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAAS. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

NYSE:PAAS opened at $24.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 76.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $26.05.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $815.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.20 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.92.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

Featured Articles

