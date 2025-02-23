O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Grows Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Broadcom by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 20,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 829.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 943.3% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 18,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1,076.5% in the 4th quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $218.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 178.32, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $230.09 and its 200 day moving average is $190.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $251.88.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 192.50%.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,569,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,308,000. This trade represents a 17.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total value of $4,815,916.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,809,191.40. The trade was a 5.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.04.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

