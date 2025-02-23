New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 14,000 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of DuPont de Nemours worth $17,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DD. Wolfe Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE:DD opened at $81.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.22. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.90, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.33. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.21 and a fifty-two week high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 91.02%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.