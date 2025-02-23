New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $18.82 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,165 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Humana worth $18,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Humana by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Humana by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Humana by 628.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Humana by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Humana from $301.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Humana from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Humana from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total transaction of $948,930.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,463.06. The trade was a 31.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Trading Down 5.7 %

NYSE HUM opened at $255.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $269.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.31 and a 52 week high of $406.46.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 1.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.58%.

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.