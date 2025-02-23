New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peoples Bank KS raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 3,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 10,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of IWM opened at $217.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.61. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $191.34 and a 52-week high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

