Netlist (NLST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Netlist to post earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter.

Netlist Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NLST opened at $0.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.11. Netlist has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $2.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NLST shares. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Netlist from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. The company portfolio of proprietary technologies and design techniques, includes efficient planar design, alternative packaging techniques, and custom semiconductor logic, to deliver memory subsystems; and sells specialty memory modules and flash-based products for use in data center and industrial applications.

