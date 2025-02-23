Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 0.8% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Netflix were worth $80,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 7.4% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 68,460 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $48,557,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Netflix by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 465,208 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $329,958,000 after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 634 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Busey Bank raised its stake in Netflix by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Bank now owns 794 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, BayBridge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.5% in the third quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,003.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $940.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $819.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $542.01 and a 12-month high of $1,064.50.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 48,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $896.60, for a total transaction of $43,362,265.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,212.40. The trade was a 99.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total value of $40,257,870.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,946,506.10. This trade represents a 56.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,220 shares of company stock valued at $289,856,164 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective (up from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Netflix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Arete Research raised shares of Netflix to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.70.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

