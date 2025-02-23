Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by World Equity Group Inc.

World Equity Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,516 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,023,082,000 after purchasing an additional 426,740 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 112,896.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 381,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $340,420,000 after acquiring an additional 381,590 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 4.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,958,417,000 after acquiring an additional 316,594 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $222,871,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Netflix by 12,243.4% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 290,071 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $205,739,000 after acquiring an additional 287,721 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 102,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.74, for a total transaction of $100,259,088.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at $12,700,583. This trade represents a 88.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.75, for a total value of $473,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 303,220 shares of company stock valued at $289,856,164. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,003.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $940.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $819.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $542.01 and a 52-week high of $1,064.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Arete Research upgraded shares of Netflix to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,175.00 target price (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,021.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.