Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.25 and traded as low as $15.13. Nedbank Group shares last traded at $15.17, with a volume of 6,142 shares trading hands.
Nedbank Group Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.14.
About Nedbank Group
Nedbank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including bank accounts; advisory, management, and stockbroking investment services; personal, home, and student loans; overdrafts, vehicle and solar finance, short-term loans, and credit cards; life, funeral, short term, credit, travel, and business insurance; and share trading, financial planning, retirement planning, will drafting, estate planning, and will and trust services, as well as private wealth solutions.
