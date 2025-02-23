Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $751,000 Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HEI. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on HEI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of HEICO from $271.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.20.

HEICO Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:HEI opened at $225.90 on Friday. HEICO Co. has a 12 month low of $182.47 and a 12 month high of $283.60. The firm has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $234.43 and its 200-day moving average is $249.53.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. HEICO had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

HEICO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is 6.01%.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

