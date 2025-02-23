Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.80 and traded as low as $4.02. Natural Alternatives International shares last traded at $4.21, with a volume of 5,319 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Natural Alternatives International in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $26.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $34.08 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 13,238 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Natural Alternatives International by 6.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,293,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 429,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. 32.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

