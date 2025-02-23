Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Sells 23,497,000 Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) by 81.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,201,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,497,000 shares during the period. iQIYI accounts for 2.1% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. owned about 0.54% of iQIYI worth $10,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in iQIYI by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,357,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,390 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,259,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,256,000 after buying an additional 112,709 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,871,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after acquiring an additional 815,226 shares during the period. Monolith Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,576,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iQIYI in the 3rd quarter valued at $835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQ stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.03. iQIYI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.34.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. iQIYI had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $919.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. On average, research analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of iQIYI from $3.00 to $2.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of iQIYI from $2.50 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded iQIYI from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.15 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.91.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

