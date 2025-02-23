Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. acquired a new position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 373,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,026,000. Vipshop makes up approximately 1.0% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Vipshop as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Vipshop by 5.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 48,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its holdings in Vipshop by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 151,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on VIPS. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.98. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $20.19.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 7.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

