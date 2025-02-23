Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 832.01 ($10.51) and traded as high as GBX 853 ($10.78). Murray Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 851 ($10.75), with a volume of 218,327 shares.

Murray Income Trust Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 832.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 839.78. The stock has a market cap of £856.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Murray Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. Murray Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.97%.

Insider Activity

Murray Income Trust Company Profile

In other news, insider Peter Tait bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of £1,800 ($2,274.16). 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An investment trust founded in 1923 aiming for high and growing income with capital growth.

