Muncy Columbia Financial Co. (CCFN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on March 13th

Muncy Columbia Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Muncy Columbia Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.
Muncy Columbia Financial Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CCFN opened at $42.51 on Friday. Muncy Columbia Financial has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.69.
Muncy Columbia Financial Company Profile
