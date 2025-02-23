Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8,973.10 ($113.37) and traded as high as GBX 9,000 ($113.71). Mountview Estates shares last traded at GBX 8,950 ($113.08), with a volume of 605 shares trading hands.

Mountview Estates Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8,975.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9,040.11. The stock has a market cap of £341.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 121.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.64.

Get Mountview Estates alerts:

Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 347.90 ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter. Mountview Estates had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 21.89%.

Mountview Estates Cuts Dividend

About Mountview Estates

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a GBX 250 ($3.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. Mountview Estates’s payout ratio is 120.56%.

(Get Free Report)

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties; and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated, assured, assured shorthold, and life tenancy residential units, as well as freehold and leasehold ground rent units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mountview Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountview Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.