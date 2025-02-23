MONECO Advisors LLC Acquires 4,870 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 161.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 25.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $304,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $208,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $216.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $169.96 and a 12 month high of $222.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.48 and its 200 day moving average is $206.10.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.