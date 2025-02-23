Mizuho Cuts Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Price Target to $42.00

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $52.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HRMY. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Trading Down 0.9 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of HRMY stock opened at $34.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.80. Harmony Biosciences has a 52-week low of $28.14 and a 52-week high of $41.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.57 and its 200 day moving average is $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.24.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 19,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $774,228.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,679 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harmony Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.