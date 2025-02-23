MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.98 and traded as high as $2.10. MIND C.T.I. shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 12,698 shares.

MIND C.T.I. Stock Up 1.0 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.98. The stock has a market cap of $42.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.79.

Get MIND C.T.I. alerts:

Institutional Trading of MIND C.T.I.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MIND C.T.I. stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Free Report) by 91.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,781 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.38% of MIND C.T.I. worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MIND C.T.I. Company Profile

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and implements billing and customer care software solutions for communication service providers in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Billing and Related Services, and Messaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MIND C.T.I. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND C.T.I. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.