Mid Cap Stocks Worth Watching – February 21st

Celsius, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Rigetti Computing, Nebius Group, Globant, American Airlines Group, and Applied Digital are the seven Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks represent the shares of medium-sized public companies with a market capitalization ranging from $2 billion to $10 billion. These stocks are considered to offer a balance of growth and stability potential, as they are more developed businesses than small caps, but not as large and often as slow-growing as the established large caps. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Shares of Celsius stock traded up $7.08 on Friday, reaching $32.61. The stock had a trading volume of 53,101,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,962,921. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.78. Celsius has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $99.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.43.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

NASDAQ:TSLL traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.07. 62,177,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,873,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.53.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

NASDAQ:RGTI traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.61. 75,106,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,131,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.99 and a beta of 1.26. Rigetti Computing has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.24.

Nebius Group (NBIS)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

NASDAQ:NBIS traded down $5.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.51. 18,114,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,139,880. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of -70.73 and a beta of 2.57. Nebius Group has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $50.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.19.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

NYSE:GLOB traded down $57.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.14. 4,199,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.39. Globant has a 52-week low of $151.68 and a 52-week high of $238.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.82.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of AAL stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,659,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,980,764. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day moving average of $14.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.35. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $19.10.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Shares of APLD stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,094,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,781,129. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average of $7.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 4.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Applied Digital has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $12.48.

