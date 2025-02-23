Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Stock Price Down 3.4% – Here’s What Happened

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.44 and last traded at $5.44. Approximately 12,411 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 7,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.
Metso Oyj Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.77.
Metso Oyj Company Profile
Metso Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in two segments: Aggregates and Minerals.
