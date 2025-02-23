Merchants Bancorp (MBINM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.
Merchants Bancorp Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of MBINM stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.01. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $26.92.
Merchants Bancorp Company Profile
