Members Advisory Group LLC Acquires 82,691 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Members Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 67.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 82,691 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 2.2% of Members Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Members Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 55,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 125,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 79,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Funds Management LTD bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,804,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $26.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.41. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $149.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 121.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,684.55. The trade was a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

