MB Generational Wealth LLC Has $237,000 Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

MB Generational Wealth LLC lessened its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. MB Generational Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFIC. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,298,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 2,882,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,529 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,644,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,377 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,802,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,429,000 after purchasing an additional 925,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,484,000 after purchasing an additional 766,766 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of DFIC opened at $27.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.91.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

