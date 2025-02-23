MB Generational Wealth LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

MB Generational Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF makes up about 0.8% of MB Generational Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. MB Generational Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFSI. Citrine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,763,000. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,309,000. Archer Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,906,000. Francis Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 583,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,845,000 after buying an additional 70,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adero Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 584,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,212,000 after purchasing an additional 61,005 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock opened at $35.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $442.01 million, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.19. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52 week low of $31.50 and a 52 week high of $36.20.

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

