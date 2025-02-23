Marshall Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,289 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,000. CrowdStrike accounts for 1.5% of Marshall Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,068,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,161 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,655.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 755,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,021,000 after purchasing an additional 712,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,630,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,144,000 after purchasing an additional 275,717 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $69,280,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 737,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,235,000 after purchasing an additional 215,986 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.47, for a total value of $3,871,834.47. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 389,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,655,968.83. This trade represents a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total value of $1,802,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,459,423.38. The trade was a 4.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,565 shares of company stock worth $51,038,529 over the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRWD. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Baird R W lowered CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.08.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 6.8 %

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $406.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $100.15 billion, a PE ratio of 797.30, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $455.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.35.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

