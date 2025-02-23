Marshall Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McAdam LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 13,666.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 999,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,367,000 after purchasing an additional 992,467 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 23,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Philip Morris International news, SVP Yann Guerin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $378,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,584,994.24. The trade was a 7.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.67, for a total transaction of $1,486,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,244 shares in the company, valued at $15,795,295.48. The trade was a 8.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,143 shares of company stock worth $19,092,846 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.22.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $154.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $240.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.81 and its 200 day moving average is $126.45. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.82 and a 52 week high of $154.64.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 119.73%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

