Marshall Investment Management LLC Invests $165,000 in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 532,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,401,000 after purchasing an additional 76,914 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 114,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on USB shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $3,114,246.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,837,274.72. The trade was a 24.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $1,427,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,006.10. This represents a 23.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB stock opened at $45.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.68. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $37.81 and a 12-month high of $53.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $71.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

