Manufacturing Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 23rd

Venus Acquisition, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and GE Vernova are the three Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Venus Acquisition (VENA)

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asian market.

NASDAQ:VENA traded up $5.21 on Friday, hitting $6.36. The company had a trading volume of 526,636,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,904. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.39. Venus Acquisition has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $16.17.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

NYSE:TSM traded down $1.70 on Friday, hitting $198.40. The company had a trading volume of 13,733,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,155,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.82. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $125.78 and a 52 week high of $226.40.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

NYSE:GEV traded down $32.00 on Friday, hitting $327.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,959,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,830,489. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $364.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.25. GE Vernova has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $447.50.

