ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $53.67 and last traded at $53.73, with a volume of 610568 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.95.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAN. UBS Group lowered their price target on ManpowerGroup from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.28. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 168.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 18,764 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 39.8% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at about $636,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

