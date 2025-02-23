LZ Technology Holdings (LZMH) to Raise $9 Million in IPO

LZ Technology Holdings (LZMH) plans to raise $9 million in an initial public offering on Thursday, February 27th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 1,800,000 shares at a price of $4.00-$6.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, LZ Technology Holdings generated $116.3 million in revenue and had a net loss of $410,000. LZ Technology Holdings has a market-cap of $759 million.

Benjamin Securities and D. Boral Capital (ex-EF Hutton) served as the underwriters for the IPO.

LZ Technology Holdings provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a holding company whose operating subsidiaries provide advertising services in China. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands) The Company is an information technology and advertising company. Its operations are organized primarily into three business verticals: (i) Smart Community, (ii) Out-of-Home Advertising, and (iii) Local Life. Smart Community.Â The Company provides intelligent community building access and safety management systems through access control monitors and vendor-provided SaaS platforms. The Companyâ€™s intelligent community access control system makes resident access to properties simpler. As of June 30, 2024, approximately 72,773 of the Companyâ€™s access control screens had been installed in over 4,000 residential communities, serving over 2.7 million households. Out-of-Home Advertising.Â The Company offers clients one-stop multi-channel advertising solutions. Capitalizing on the Companyâ€™s network of monitors that span approximately 120 cities in China such as Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Nanjing, Xiamen, Hefei, Dalian, Ningbo, Chengdu, Hangzhou, Wuhan, Chongqing, Changsha, the Companyâ€™s Out-of-Home Advertising services help merchants display advertisements in a variety of formats across its intelligent access control and safety management system. Advertisements are placed on the monitors and within the SaaS software. Residents are exposed to these advertisements each time they enter and exit community buildings or open the SaaS software. This level of visibility serves as a highly effective means of advertising, assisting merchants in effectively promoting their brands and accelerating their product sales. Moreover, the Company partners with other outdoor advertising providers to maximize coverage by placing the advertisements on the partnersâ€™ numerous displays in public transportation, hotels and other settings as well as deploying posters at events. This broad approach provides clients with a truly comprehensive out-of-home advertising solution. Local Life.Â The Company connects local businesses with consumers via online promotions and transactions. With its strong technological capabilities, the Company helps local restaurants, hotels, tourist companies, retail stores, cinemas and other merchants offer deals and coupons to consumers on social media platforms such as WeChat, Douyin (the Chinese version of TikTok) and Xiaohongshu. The Local Life vertical bridges the businessesâ€™ need for product sales and promotions and the consumersâ€™ need for dining, shopping, entertainment, tourist attractions and other local services. In addition, deals from local businesses can also be displayed on the access control screens. In this way, clients of the Companyâ€™s Local Life services can also reach the Smart Community residents, leveraging the Companyâ€™s access control screensâ€™ extensive coverage and high exposure potential. Since early 2023, we have embarked on executing the strategy of deepening engagement with merchants and manufacturers within our Local Life space through facilitating retail sales of diversified goods and services, including beverages, groceries and travel packages. The Company reports financial results in one segment. Currently, a substantial portion of the Companyâ€™s revenues are generated from advertising and promotional activities, namely by the Out-of-Home Advertising and Local Life verticals. Revenues from Smart Community, which mainly consist of product sales of access control devices and service fees, contribute only a small portion to the Companyâ€™s total revenues. Thus, the Smart Community revenues are grouped with other miscellaneous revenue sources, such as advertising design and production and social media account operations, under the catch-all category titled â€śOther Revenuesâ€ť in the description of the Companyâ€™s revenues. For the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2023, the Company had a total of 247 and 255 customers, respectively, who entered into contracts with the Company to purchase the Companyâ€™s products and services. For the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, the Company had a total of 168 and 102 customers, respectively, who entered into contracts with the Company to purchase the Companyâ€™s products and services. The Company, however, has derived a large portion of its revenues from a few customers. For the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2023, the Companyâ€™s top three customers collectively accounted for approximately 84.4% and 24.2% of its total revenue, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, the Companyâ€™s top three customers collectively accounted for approximately 33.2% of its total revenue. Note: Net loss and revenue are in U.S. dollars (converted from China’s currency) for the 12 months that ended June 30, 2024.Â (Note: LZ Technology Holdings increased its IPO’s size to 1.8 million shares – up from 1.5 million shares – and kept the price range at $4.00 to $6.00- to raise $9.0 million, according to an F-1/A filing dated Feb. 7, 2025. Background: LZ Technology Holdings cut the size of its IPO to 1.5 million shares – down from 10.0 million shares previously – and kept the price range at $4.00 to $6.00 – to raise $7.5 million, according to an F-1/A filing dated Oct. 30, 2024.)Â “.

LZ Technology Holdings was founded in 2014 and has 67 employees. The company is located at Unit 311, Floor 3, No. 5999 Wuxing Avenue, Zhili Town, Wuxing District Huzhou City, Zhejiang province, Peopleâ€™s Republic of China 313000 and can be reached via phone at +86 18605929066 or on the web at http://lz-qs.com/.

