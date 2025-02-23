LWM Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

LWM Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,943 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 177.8% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 205.7% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 348.5% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.30 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The company has a market capitalization of $62.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.77.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.16.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

