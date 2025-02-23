LWM Advisory Services LLC Sells 225 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

LWM Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,353 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE HD opened at $384.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $402.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.54. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $323.77 and a one year high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $382.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.44.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

