LWM Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF makes up 2.2% of LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. LWM Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XLG. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,979,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,264,000 after purchasing an additional 741,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,289,000. PMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,276,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 27.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 925,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,982,000 after purchasing an additional 200,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 476,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,798,000 after purchasing an additional 190,180 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $50.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.72. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $51.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

