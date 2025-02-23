LWM Advisory Services LLC Has $7.13 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 542.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,755 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up 5.0% of LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. LWM Advisory Services LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $7,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $58.14 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $40.06 and a 12-month high of $58.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.33 and a 200-day moving average of $52.64.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

