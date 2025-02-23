Lutz Financial Services LLC Sells 1,361 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Lutz Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned about 0.30% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $14,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 508,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,977,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 297,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,722,000 after buying an additional 12,959 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 149,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,490,000 after buying an additional 10,924 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 145,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,793,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 110,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,421,000 after buying an additional 7,653 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

VOOV stock opened at $189.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.37. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $170.26 and a twelve month high of $199.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.