Lutz Financial Services LLC Has $52.58 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 673,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,214 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 4.3% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $52,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 823.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.51. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.27 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2813 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

