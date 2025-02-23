Lufax (NYSE:LU) Stock Price Up 7% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) rose 7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.14 and last traded at $3.15. Approximately 785,651 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 3,343,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

Lufax Stock Up 5.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.62. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lufax by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 8,382 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Lufax by 230.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 12,048 shares during the period. EWA LLC bought a new position in shares of Lufax in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Lufax by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lufax in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.

