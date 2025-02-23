LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) versus STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Head to Head Survey

LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF – Get Free Report) and STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LSL Property Services and STAG Industrial”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A STAG Industrial $767.38 million 8.55 $189.22 million $1.04 33.81

STAG Industrial has higher revenue and earnings than LSL Property Services.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

88.7% of STAG Industrial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of STAG Industrial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares LSL Property Services and STAG Industrial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A STAG Industrial 24.64% 5.51% 2.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for LSL Property Services and STAG Industrial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LSL Property Services 0 0 0 0 0.00 STAG Industrial 0 4 4 0 2.50

STAG Industrial has a consensus target price of $40.38, indicating a potential upside of 14.82%. Given STAG Industrial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe STAG Industrial is more favorable than LSL Property Services.

Risk and Volatility

LSL Property Services has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STAG Industrial has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

STAG Industrial beats LSL Property Services on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LSL Property Services

LSL Property Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of business-to-business services to mortgage intermediaries and estate agency franchisees, and valuation services to lenders in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying & Valuation, and Estate Agency Franchising. The Financial Services segment offers compliance and other services to mortgage and insurance networks. The Surveying & Valuation segment provides valuations and professional surveying services of residential properties to various lenders and individual customers; data services to lenders; and asset management services, including managing the sale of residential properties on behalf of corporate clients and property investors. The Estate Agency Franchising segment offers brand marketing, and commercial and information technology support services under brands, including Your Move and Reeds Rains, as well as various local brands; repossession services; and conveyancing panel management and support services to its franchisees and their customers. It also offers business and domestic software development; and conveyancing packaging services. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc. is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

