Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 159,742 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,290,000 after acquiring an additional 20,123 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 75.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 52,989 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,352,000 after buying an additional 22,812 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 11,565 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 14.4% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 18.2% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,586 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total transaction of $1,974,915.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,703 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,802.11. This trade represents a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE:LOW opened at $238.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $253.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.70. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.80 and a 52 week high of $287.01. The company has a market capitalization of $134.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11.

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.96.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

