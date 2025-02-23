Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 6,281 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lowered its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,281 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.26% of Silicon Laboratories worth $10,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,843,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $559,748,000 after acquiring an additional 54,708 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 28.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 888,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,670,000 after purchasing an additional 195,997 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,282,000 after purchasing an additional 15,728 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 231,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 139,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Silicon Laboratories

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.77, for a total transaction of $281,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,828.55. This represents a 5.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $351,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,684,483. This trade represents a 0.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,360 shares of company stock valued at $782,610. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

SLAB stock opened at $155.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.14 and a 200-day moving average of $119.89. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.00 and a fifty-two week high of $160.00.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $166.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.09 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SLAB shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $123.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Benchmark upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Susquehanna began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.20.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

