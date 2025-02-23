Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 56,539 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Leeward Investments LLC MA decreased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,539 shares during the period. Encompass Health makes up about 2.1% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.45% of Encompass Health worth $41,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,025,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,410,000 after buying an additional 21,329 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,673,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,781,000 after buying an additional 20,547 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,418,000 after buying an additional 8,548 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 2,458.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 869,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,990,000 after buying an additional 835,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 769,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,083,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $97.42 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $73.68 and a twelve month high of $104.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.89.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 8.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 5,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $495,578.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,129.56. This trade represents a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EHC shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Encompass Health from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

