Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 41,160 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lessened its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 681,988 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 41,160 shares during the period. Gentex accounts for about 1.0% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.30% of Gentex worth $19,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in Gentex by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Gentex by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on GNTX shares. Robert W. Baird set a $31.00 price objective on Gentex in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Gentex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Gentex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Gentex from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.50 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.31.

Gentex Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $24.37 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.21 and its 200 day moving average is $29.04.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.10). Gentex had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 16.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Gentex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.